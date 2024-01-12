BTIG Research slashes price target on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] – find out why.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [NASDAQ: MREO] closed the trading session at $2.82 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.65, while the highest price level was $2.85. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Mereo BioPharma Provides Update on Pipeline Progress and Corporate Developments.

Phase 3 portion of Orbit Study and Phase 3 Cosmic Study of setrusumab for treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) conducted by partner Ultragenyx expected to complete enrollment around the end of 1Q 2024 and 1H 2024, respectively; Additional Phase 2 data expected in 2024.

Alignment on design for single, global Phase 3 study of alvelestat in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD) following additional interactions with U.S. FDA in 2H 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.08 percent and weekly performance of 13.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 115.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, MREO reached to a volume of 2711840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MREO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

MREO stock trade performance evaluation

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 41.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.39 for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -46.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.65. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$1,170,054 per employee.Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.11 and a Current Ratio set at 3.11.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MREO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MREO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.