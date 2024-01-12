Broadcom Inc [AVGO] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $1100

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] surged by $19.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1,101.30 during the day while it closed the day at $1099.98. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that German Court Fines Netflix €7.05 Million for Continued Infringement of Broadcom HEVC Patent.

The court set the fine at €150,000, or in the alternative 15 days of imprisonment for members of Netflix’s board of directors, for each of the 47 days that Netflix had infringed in violation of the cease-and-desist order. Netflix may appeal the fine, and Broadcom will seek additional penalties for Netflix’s continuing violation of that order.

Broadcom Inc stock has also gained 4.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVGO stock has inclined by 25.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.54% and lost -1.46% year-on date.

The market cap for AVGO stock reached $514.94 billion, with 468.14 million shares outstanding and 458.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 2568759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadcom Inc [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $1145.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 25.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.56.

AVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,004.37, while it was recorded at 1,077.43 for the last single week of trading, and 847.93 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Broadcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.31.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.28. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $704,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadcom Inc [AVGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 13.80%.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.