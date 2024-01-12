BofA Securities slashes price target on Pentair plc [PNR] – find out why.

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] jumped around 0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.51 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Pentair to Host 2024 Investor Day.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 6 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Pentair President and CEO John Stauch, CFO Bob Fishman, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategy, growth drivers, and financial objectives, as well as key initiatives related to innovation, transformation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The event will include formal presentations, along with a Q&A session with senior leadership.

Pentair plc stock is now -1.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNR Stock saw the intraday high of $71.795 and lowest of $70.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.26, which means current price is +5.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, PNR reached a trading volume of 1889858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pentair plc [PNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $77.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

How has PNR stock performed recently?

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.35 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.31, while it was recorded at 70.03 for the last single week of trading, and 63.25 for the last 200 days.

Pentair plc [PNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for PNR is now 15.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pentair plc [PNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.59. Additionally, PNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pentair plc [PNR] managed to generate an average of $42,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Pentair plc [PNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 8.95%.

Insider trade positions for Pentair plc [PNR]

The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.