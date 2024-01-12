Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] Revenue clocked in at $332.31 million, down -27.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [NASDAQ: BTDR] loss -5.89% or -0.45 points to close at $7.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2629303 shares. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Bitdeer Announces December 2023 Operations Updates.

Linghui Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, commented, “In December, we continued to generate positive results in our core business and posted another solid performance. We mined 434 Bitcoins in total in December, a 7.7% increase from the month prior and a 149.4% increase from December 2022. This success came despite our retiring of approximately 6,000 legacy mining machines. Meanwhile, our Gedu Datacenter remained fully operational during December, providing us with 3.3EH/s hash rate, and mining 230 Bitcoins, representing approximately 53.0% of our Bitcoins mined for the month. We also added a new general hosting customer in December, which contributed to a month-over-month increase in our hosting hash rate.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.59, the shares rose to $8.80 and dropped to $6.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTDR points out that the company has recorded -47.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -159.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, BTDR reached to a volume of 2629303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTDR shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BTDR stock

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, BTDR shares gained by 29.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.66 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.30.

Return on Total Capital for BTDR is now -25.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.49. Additionally, BTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]

