Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $33.61 million, down -24.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc [NASDAQ: BNGO] price plunged by -7.79 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Bionano Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication from its Clinical Study Designed to Support OGM as Part of Standard of Care (SOC) in Genetic Disease Testing.

Peer-reviewed publication from Broeckel, et al. describes the second phase of a multisite evaluation of optical genome mapping (OGM) in 627 samples (597 unique samples and 30 replicates).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Overall, for the entire study, OGM data have been collected from 1,000 samples, including 404 samples from phase 1 of the study.

A sum of 2983326 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc shares reached a high of $1.55 and dropped to a low of $1.39 until finishing in the latest session at $1.42.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.48. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.32. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5746, while it was recorded at 1.6060 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5392 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BNGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BNGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.