Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] Is Currently -2.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] traded at a low on 01/11/24, posting a -2.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.22. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Archer’s Midnight eVTOL Aircraft Wins Transportation Design of the Year Award.

The MUSE Design Awards, an International design competition, recognizes Archer’s Midnight as “Transportation Design of the Year” for 2023.

The MUSE Design Awards honors and celebrates the world’s best in design and innovation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3555428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Aviation Inc stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.02%.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.57 billion, with 300.78 million shares outstanding and 183.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 3555428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -21.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.07 and a Current Ratio set at 4.07.

Insider trade positions for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.