Aravive Inc [ARAV] Is Currently -0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aravive Inc [NASDAQ: ARAV] loss -0.09% or 0.0 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3674741 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Aravive Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 AXLerate-OC Study of Batiraxcept in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

Cash at the end of Q2 of approximately $18M (unaudited) is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into early Q4 2023.

It opened the trading session at $0.11, the shares rose to $0.1174 and dropped to $0.1063, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARAV points out that the company has recorded -93.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, ARAV reached to a volume of 3674741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aravive Inc [ARAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAV shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aravive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for ARAV stock

Aravive Inc [ARAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, ARAV shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Aravive Inc [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1320, while it was recorded at 0.1174 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7907 for the last 200 days.

Aravive Inc [ARAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aravive Inc [ARAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -775.28 and a Gross Margin at +90.30. Aravive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -835.31.

Return on Total Capital for ARAV is now -223.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -259.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aravive Inc [ARAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.26. Additionally, ARAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aravive Inc [ARAV] managed to generate an average of -$3,318,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Aravive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aravive Inc [ARAV]

The top three institutional holders of ARAV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARAV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARAV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.