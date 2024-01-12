Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] moved down -1.53: Why It’s Important

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [NYSE: BUD] closed the trading session at $65.14 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.50, while the highest price level was $65.16. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Michelob Ultra Partners With Lionel Messi to Announce Being Named the Official Global Beer Sponsor of CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™.

AB InBev and CONMEBOL continue decade of partnership to bring more experiences to football fans.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), the world’s leading brewer, and CONMEBOL (Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol), the governing body of South American football, will elevate their partnership with Michelob Ultra as the Official Global Beer Sponsor of Copa América USA 2024™. This renewed agreement deepens the company’s longstanding commitment to fans around the globe through the world’s most popular sporting events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.80 percent and weekly performance of 1.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, BUD reached to a volume of 2655338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $70.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BUD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

BUD stock trade performance evaluation

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, BUD shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.41, while it was recorded at 65.21 for the last single week of trading, and 59.12 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.98. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] managed to generate an average of $34,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR go to 11.70%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BUD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BUD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.