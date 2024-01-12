Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] moved down -0.69: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $22.89 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.50, while the highest price level was $23.08. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Albertsons Companies Launches New Signature SELECT® Mix + Match Meal Solution Delivering Quality, Convenient Dinners to Busy Families.

Entrees, sides and veggies cook together in the oven for about 35 minutes.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of its newest Own Brand innovation, the Signature SELECT Mix + Match meal solution. Designed to save customers time both in the store and in the kitchen, this new line of frozen entrees, sides and veggies cook together in one standard oven at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes. Available now at 1,900 Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw’s, this customizable meal solution feeds a family of four at a great value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.48 percent and weekly performance of 1.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 3244010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.19.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.08, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 21.76 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.