3M Co. [MMM] Is Currently 0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

3M Co. [NYSE: MMM] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 9:30 AM that 3M Receives $34.2 Million Award To Improve Treatment of Traumatic Wounds From Point-of-Injury to Hospital.

3M Health Care’s Medical Solutions Division, the world leader in advanced wound care, was awarded $34.2 million from the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity to develop a range of new solutions for infection prevention, wound management and wound healing. 3M will lead a program focused on treatment strategies that can be used in austere settings, especially those related to mass casualty and delayed evacuation situations — a critical objective of the Department of Defense Combat Casualty Care Capability Assessment. In addition, the program will work to assess biofilm control, biomarker monitoring and healing in acute trauma situations such as blasts, burns, and gunshot wounds that occur in civilian and military settings.

A sum of 2643860 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. 3M Co. shares reached a high of $109.00 and dropped to a low of $107.21 until finishing in the latest session at $108.92.

The one-year MMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.96. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Co. [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $111.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for 3M Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Co. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Co. [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for 3M Co. [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.03, while it was recorded at 108.75 for the last single week of trading, and 100.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Co. [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Co. [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Co. [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co. go to 1.77%.

3M Co. [MMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.