Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] Is Currently 16.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: XERS] gained 16.18% or 0.39 points to close at $2.80 with a heavy trading volume of 11313073 shares. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Xeris Biopharma Enters Into an Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Xeriject® Formulation of Teprotumumab.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement for Amgen to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a subcutaneous formulation of teprotumumab using Xeris’ XeriJect® technology in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) – a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease. Teprotumumab-trbw is known as TEPEZZA® in the United States.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“We are very excited that our partner is moving forward with licensing the XeriJect technology to further the development of the XeriJect subcutaneous teprotumumab to potentially enhance the patient experience and delivery of the treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease. This agreement to license XeriJect further validates the potential value of our technology to enable large molecule subcutaneous injections that provide a more patient friendly regimen that is effective, safe, and more convenient, with potential for improved adherence,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris. “We will move quickly to support our partner in this important development program.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.78, the shares rose to $2.81 and dropped to $2.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XERS points out that the company has recorded 16.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -164.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 11313073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for XERS stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 37.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.21 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.97 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.86.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -37.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.31. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$266,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]

The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.