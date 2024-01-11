why KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $91.44

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $82.78 during the day while it closed the day at $82.42. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:31 PM that KKR Completes Acquisition of Remaining 37% of Global Atlantic.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) and The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC (together with its subsidiaries, “Global Atlantic”) today announced the closing of the previously-announced transaction in which KKR is acquiring the remaining 37% of Global Atlantic, increasing KKR’s ownership to 100%.

KKR acquired a majority of Global Atlantic in 2021, and since that time, KKR has served as Global Atlantic’s asset manager, offering access to its global investment and origination capabilities for the benefit of Global Atlantic’s policyholders.

KKR & Co. Inc stock has also gained 3.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KKR stock has inclined by 32.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.67% and lost -0.52% year-on date.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $72.94 billion, with 861.11 million shares outstanding and 663.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3326760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $91.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.19, while it was recorded at 81.43 for the last single week of trading, and 60.82 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 11.96%.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.