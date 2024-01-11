Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Duke Energy Corp. [NYSE: DUK] gained 0.19% or 0.19 points to close at $99.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3075130 shares. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 11:52 AM that Duke Energy restores power for more than 425,000 across the Carolinas.

About 6,000 workers responding to power outages.

It opened the trading session at $99.50, the shares rose to $99.915 and dropped to $99.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DUK points out that the company has recorded 7.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 3075130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $100.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-11-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.35, while it was recorded at 98.96 for the last single week of trading, and 92.64 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corp. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.