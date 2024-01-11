Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zillow Group Inc [Z]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] traded at a low on 01/10/24, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.60. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Zillow Group Reappoints Bill Gurley to Board of Directors.

Zillow Group announced today the reappointment of Bill Gurley, prominent venture capitalist and partner at Benchmark Capital, to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Gurley previously served on the Board from 2005 to 2015.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3393328 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zillow Group Inc stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for Z stock reached $12.75 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 153.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 3393328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $52.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 50.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.51, while it was recorded at 54.72 for the last single week of trading, and 47.34 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings analysis for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of Z shares, which is approximately 8.2815% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership of approximately 5.8325%.