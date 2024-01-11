Wall Street Analyst Downgrade E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [NYSE: ETWO] gained 8.59% or 0.33 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3199618 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results.

GAAP subscription revenue of $132.8 million at the high end of Q3 guidance.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) (“e2open” or the “Company”), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $4.40, the shares rose to $4.5899 and dropped to $4.055, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETWO points out that the company has recorded -20.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 3199618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.46.

Return on Total Capital for ETWO is now -0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.19. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$161,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc go to 12.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]

The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.