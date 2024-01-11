TD Cowen lifts EVgo Inc [EVGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a low on 01/10/24, posting a -3.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.93. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:42 AM that EVgo and Toyota Extend Agreement to Provide One Year of Complimentary Fast Charging to 2024 bZ4X Customers.

After announcing its initial charging program for drivers of the 2023 bZ4X, EVgo and Toyota agree to extend offer of one year of complimentary charging on the nationwide EVgo fast charging network for the 2024 model year.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced an extension of its agreement with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) to provide drivers who purchase or lease a new 2024 bZ4x with one year of complimentary fast charging on EVgo’s nationwide network.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3118625 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc stands at 5.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.86%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $303.40 million, with 103.55 million shares outstanding and 97.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 3118625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVgo Inc [EVGO] managed to generate an average of -$94,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc [EVGO]

