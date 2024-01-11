Synchrony Financial [SYF] Revenue clocked in at $16.29 billion, down -0.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Synchrony and The Good Feet Store Extend Financing Partnership.

Synchrony’s CareCredit Ensures The Good Feet Store Has the Support It Needs to Drive Sales and Provide Financing Options to Customers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a multi-year partnership renewal with The Good Feet Store, a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports. Under the expanded agreement, Synchrony’s CareCredit health and wellness credit card will be offered as an in-store payment option at most of The Good Feet Store’s more than 250 brick-and-mortar locations, enabling customers to finance arch support products for improved alignment and less pain.

A sum of 3970351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $38.485 and dropped to a low of $37.815 until finishing in the latest session at $37.94.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.72. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-11-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.60, while it was recorded at 38.38 for the last single week of trading, and 31.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.