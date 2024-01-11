Sprinklr Inc [CXM] is 0.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprinklr Inc [NYSE: CXM] closed the trading session at $12.09 on 01/10/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.78, while the highest price level was $12.13. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sprinklr Appoints Trac Pham New Interim Chief Operating Officer, Authorizes $100 Million Stock Buyback Program, and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Q4 and Full Year FY 2024.

Mr. Pham will work cross-functionally on orchestrating Sprinklr’s operating rhythm and lead planning efforts with a focus on continuing to improve go-to-market strategy.

As the company actively seeks a permanent President and COO, Mr. Pham continues to play a critical role in shaping Sprinklr’s leadership.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.42 percent and weekly performance of 6.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CXM reached to a volume of 3816476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprinklr Inc [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 60.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.12.

CXM stock trade performance evaluation

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprinklr Inc [CXM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.29 and a Gross Margin at +73.44. Sprinklr Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.02.

Return on Total Capital for CXM is now -9.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprinklr Inc [CXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, CXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprinklr Inc [CXM] managed to generate an average of -$15,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Sprinklr Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprinklr Inc [CXM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc go to 30.00%.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: Institutional Ownership

