Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] moved up 4.91: Why It’s Important

Solaredge Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SEDG] gained 4.91% on the last trading session, reaching $81.01 price per share at the time.

Naples, FL – SolarStocks.

Investing in solar energy stocks in 2024 holds a lot of promise in the midst of a global shift toward cleaner, more sustainable solutions. The solar sector is critical to shifting the world away from traditional fossil fuels, with the United States alone requiring an estimated $1.2 trillion in solar energy development to meet goals set by 2050.

Solaredge Technologies Inc represents 56.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.60 billion with the latest information. SEDG stock price has been found in the range of $75.90 to $81.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 3445712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $101.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaredge Technologies Inc is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.10.

Trading performance analysis for SEDG stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, SEDG shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.22, while it was recorded at 79.83 for the last single week of trading, and 188.16 for the last 200 days.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.18. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 11.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.80. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $19,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Solaredge Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaredge Technologies Inc go to 12.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]

