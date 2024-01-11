SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] is 7.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SMART Global Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SGH] jumped around 1.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.38 at the close of the session, up 10.34%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Record GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Margins.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

SMART Global Holdings Inc stock is now 7.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGH Stock saw the intraday high of $21.76 and lowest of $20.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.99, which means current price is +16.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 885.66K shares, SGH reached a trading volume of 4526652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGH shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SMART Global Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMART Global Holdings Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.11.

How has SGH stock performed recently?

SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, SGH shares gained by 16.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.00, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.67 for the last 200 days.

SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. SMART Global Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.55.

Return on Total Capital for SGH is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.14. Additionally, SGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] managed to generate an average of $2,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.SMART Global Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Insider trade positions for SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]

