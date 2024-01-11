SLM Corp. [SLM] fell -3.24% so far this year. What now?

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $18.50 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sallie Mae to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Jan. 24.

Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

SLM Corp. represents 240.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.19 billion with the latest information. SLM stock price has been found in the range of $18.29 to $18.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 3831374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corp. [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-11-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corp. [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corp. [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corp. [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.11 and a Gross Margin at +83.37. SLM Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corp. [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 303.14. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 354.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corp. [SLM] managed to generate an average of $275,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

SLM Corp. [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SLM Corp. [SLM]

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.