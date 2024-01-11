Scotiabank lifts Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] gained 1.15% or 0.26 points to close at $22.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3206439 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 5:12 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2034 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued at 99.816% of par value with a coupon of 5.500%. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning August 15, 2024. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2034. The offering is expected to close on January 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $22.84, the shares rose to $23.00 and dropped to $22.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRX points out that the company has recorded 2.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3206439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.38.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.00.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.53. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] managed to generate an average of $703,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -8.39%.

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.