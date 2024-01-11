Robert W. Baird lifts Atreca Inc [BCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atreca Inc [NASDAQ: BCEL] loss -6.87% or -0.01 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1168335 shares. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Atreca Announces Asset Purchase Agreement for Sale of Antibody-Related Assets and Materials to Immunome.

“We are pleased to announce this asset purchase agreement with Immunome, a company focused on advancing targeted therapies in oncology,” said John Orwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atreca. “We continue to believe that the novel, tumor-targeting antibodies discovered by Atreca, including APN-497444, have tremendous potential in oncology, and we are encouraged that Immunome also recognizes their potential.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.115, the shares rose to $0.115 and dropped to $0.105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCEL points out that the company has recorded -89.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BCEL reached to a volume of 1168335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atreca Inc [BCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for BCEL stock

Atreca Inc [BCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.35. With this latest performance, BCEL shares dropped by -55.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.64 for Atreca Inc [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2094, while it was recorded at 0.1136 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6261 for the last 200 days.

Atreca Inc [BCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atreca Inc [BCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12665.58 and a Gross Margin at -819.61. Atreca Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12617.79.

Return on Total Capital for BCEL is now -65.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.47. Additionally, BCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,079,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Atreca Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atreca Inc [BCEL]

The top three institutional holders of BCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.