PLBY Group Inc [PLBY] Revenue clocked in at $188.34 million, up 33.00% YTD: What’s Next?

PLBY Group Inc [NASDAQ: PLBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.67%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that PLBY Group to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, PLBY stock dropped by -48.45%. The one-year PLBY Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.64. The average equity rating for PLBY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.50 million, with 74.06 million shares outstanding and 48.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.25K shares, PLBY stock reached a trading volume of 3940107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PLBY Group Inc [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

PLBY Stock Performance Analysis:

PLBY Group Inc [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 98.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.23 for PLBY Group Inc [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7433, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2741 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PLBY Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PLBY Group Inc [PLBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.80 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. PLBY Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PLBY Group Inc [PLBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.66. Additionally, PLBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$261,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PLBY Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

PLBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY Group Inc go to 30.00%.

PLBY Group Inc [PLBY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.