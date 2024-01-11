Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS] Stock trading around $87.00 per share: What’s Next?

Otis Worldwide Corp [NYSE: OTIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.74%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Otis Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Advisory.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Anurag Maheshwari will discuss the company’s full year and fourth quarter results and 2024 outlook.

We encourage you to join through our webcast link. A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording will be available on the website later in the day. If you are unable to join via the webcast, please contact Otis investor relations (investorrelations@otis.com) for alternative dial-in information. Additional investor updates are also available on www.otis.com from time to time.

Over the last 12 months, OTIS stock rose by 6.79%. The one-year Otis Worldwide Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.53. The average equity rating for OTIS stock is currently 2.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.61 billion, with 414.80 million shares outstanding and 408.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, OTIS stock reached a trading volume of 5003563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $92.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corp is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

OTIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.49, while it was recorded at 87.33 for the last single week of trading, and 84.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Otis Worldwide Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Otis Worldwide Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 56.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.54. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 308.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $18,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Otis Worldwide Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OTIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corp go to 9.80%.

Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OTIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.