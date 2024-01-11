Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.37%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ocugen Gains FDA Alignment on Key Aspects of OCU400—Modifier Gene Therapy—Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design.

“This news brings us even closer to fulfilling our mission to bring our first-in-class, gene-agnostic therapies to market and provide access to patients globally,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “We look forward to beginning the Phase 3 clinical trial, which we plan to initiate in early 2024.”.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock dropped by -53.18%. The one-year Ocugen Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.37. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $150.13 million, with 256.50 million shares outstanding and 250.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 3232034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 50.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4326, while it was recorded at 0.6409 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5245 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

