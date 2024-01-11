Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] Is Currently 1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Novo Nordisk ADR [NYSE: NVO] gained 1.61% or 1.72 points to close at $108.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4723649 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 January 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

It opened the trading session at $107.83, the shares rose to $108.77 and dropped to $107.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVO points out that the company has recorded 40.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, NVO reached to a volume of 4723649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $107.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk ADR is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for NVO stock

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.14, while it was recorded at 107.13 for the last single week of trading, and 89.89 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.50. Novo Nordisk ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 72.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.88. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] managed to generate an average of $1,020,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Novo Nordisk ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk ADR go to 2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.