NOV Inc [NOV] Revenue clocked in at $8.31 billion, down -5.87% YTD: What’s Next?

NOV Inc [NYSE: NOV] closed the trading session at $19.09 on 01/10/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.04, while the highest price level was $19.555. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 6:30 AM that NOV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.87 percent and weekly performance of -6.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, NOV reached to a volume of 2940777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOV Inc [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NOV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

NOV stock trade performance evaluation

NOV Inc [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for NOV Inc [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.56, while it was recorded at 19.89 for the last single week of trading, and 18.66 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc [NOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. NOV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.43. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc [NOV] managed to generate an average of $4,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NOV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOV Inc [NOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc go to 32.30%.

NOV Inc [NOV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.