Market Analysts see VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] gaining to $3.40. Time to buy?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] traded at a low on 01/10/24, posting a -5.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that VNET Welcomes New Executive Director to Board.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Jianbiao Zhu as an executive director of the Company to serve as the co-chairman of the Board alongside Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, effective January 10, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mr. Zhu brings extensive experience in private equity and secondary market investments as well as financial management to VNET’s Board. He currently serves as an executive director, the vice chairman of the board of directors, the chairman of the strategic development committee, a member of the executive committee and the chief executive officer of Shandong High-Speed Holdings Group Limited (00412.HK). Moreover, Mr. Zhu has been an independent non-executive director of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (00686.HK) since June 2021, and a responsible officer of Sunfine Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited since August 2019. Mr. Zhu is a co-founder of Longfine Capital Management Co., Ltd. and Sunfine Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and served as both companies’ chief executive officer from February 2018 to May 2021. From November 2012 to March 2017, he held various positions with CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd., including chief operating officer, investment decision committee member and investment management committee member. Prior to that, Mr. Zhu was the executive deputy general manager and the chairman of the investment decision committee for Changsheng Fund Management Co., Ltd., chief inspector and director of the research and development department for Golden Eagle Asset Management Co., Ltd., and a lecturer on the Faculty of Investment and Finance of Guangdong University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Zhu holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and master’s and doctorate degrees in finance from Jinan University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3389941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VNET Group Inc ADR stands at 7.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for VNET stock reached $336.80 million, with 143.32 million shares outstanding and 129.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 3389941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. VNET Group Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.38. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$34,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.