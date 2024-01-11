Market Analysts see Liveperson Inc [LPSN] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Liveperson Inc [NASDAQ: LPSN] traded at a high on 01/10/24, posting a 2.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.57. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that LivePerson Names John Sabino as CEO.

Seasoned enterprise software and customer experience leader joins leading conversational AI company.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Sabino as CEO, effective January 10, 2024. Sabino will also become a member of the LivePerson Board on that date. Sabino’s appointment was unanimously approved by the Board following a thorough and deliberate search process conducted by a committee composed of independent directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3332949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liveperson Inc stands at 8.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.94%.

The market cap for LPSN stock reached $288.60 million, with 80.84 million shares outstanding and 75.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 3332949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liveperson Inc [LPSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Liveperson Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liveperson Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

How has LPSN stock performed recently?

Liveperson Inc [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liveperson Inc [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.35 and a Gross Margin at +59.03. Liveperson Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.85.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -22.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liveperson Inc [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,091.27. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,084.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liveperson Inc [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$173,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Liveperson Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liveperson Inc go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]

