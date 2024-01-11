Market Analysts see Lennar Corp. [LEN] gaining to $117. Time to buy?

Lennar Corp. [NYSE: LEN] gained 3.50% or 5.19 points to close at $153.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3631486 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Lennar Corporation Increases Annual Dividend to $2.00 Per Share and Share Repurchase Authorization by $5 billion.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has increased its annual dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.50 per share, resulting in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on February 7, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2024.

Lennar also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase to the Company’s stock repurchase program to enable the Company to repurchase up to an additional $5 billion in value of its outstanding Class A or Class B common stock. Repurchases are authorized to be made in open-market or private transactions. The repurchase authorization has no expiration date.

It opened the trading session at $152.60, the shares rose to $155.40 and dropped to $151.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEN points out that the company has recorded 19.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 3631486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corp. [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $160.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lennar Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corp. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corp. [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Lennar Corp. [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.31, while it was recorded at 148.43 for the last single week of trading, and 120.06 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corp. [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corp. [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.89 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. Lennar Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.50.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 18.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corp. [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.60. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Lennar Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

Lennar Corp. [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp. go to 0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lennar Corp. [LEN]

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.