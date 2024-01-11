Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $318

Intuitive Surgical Inc [NASDAQ: ISRG] closed the trading session at $364.45 on 01/10/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $345.53, while the highest price level was $364.87. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.03 percent and weekly performance of 13.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ISRG reached to a volume of 4854857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $343.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc is set at 8.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 116.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.63.

Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 310.59, while it was recorded at 333.93 for the last single week of trading, and 303.98 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.63 and a Current Ratio set at 5.31.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc go to 15.66%.

The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ISRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.