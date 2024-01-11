Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.34%. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Intuitive Machines Announces Strategic Partnership and Leadership Changes.

Intuitive Machines is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the South Korean firm, Boryung Corporation. This partnership brings the American and South Korean commercial companies closer together in cooperation for space exploration endeavors. Boryung, South Korea’s leading healthcare investment company, has focused on investing in critical infrastructure and in new research and development opportunities in space and beyond to expand this capability. “The two firms intend to cooperate together in discussing critical infrastructure partnerships in and around the Moon to facilitate a long-term life science campaign for research and understanding of how humans live and work in space and off planet. We believe the IM and Boryung partnership will direct the next wave of innovation in the human health research and healthcare journey by operating in deep space, and collecting essential data on combined gravity/radiation environmental effects for commercial sale,” said Steve. Altemus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines.

Over the last 12 months, LUNR stock dropped by -71.84%. The one-year Intuitive Machines Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.64. The average equity rating for LUNR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.51 million, with 21.03 million shares outstanding and 18.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.85K shares, LUNR stock reached a trading volume of 4821219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

LUNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.34. With this latest performance, LUNR shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Machines Inc Fundamentals:

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

