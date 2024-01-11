International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $180

International Business Machines Corp. [NYSE: IBM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Canadian businesses saw uptick in AI Adoption in 2023 vs. global peers.

37% of IT professionals in large companies in Canada report having actively deployed AI in their business.

The AI skills gaps (41%) remains a top barrier to adoption, followed by too much data complexity (24%) and high costs (24%).

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 12.32%. The one-year International Business Machines Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.48. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.22 billion, with 913.12 million shares outstanding and 912.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 2967480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $154.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.77, while it was recorded at 160.49 for the last single week of trading, and 141.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp. go to 2.80%.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.