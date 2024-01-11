Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Revenue clocked in at $153.71 billion, up 2.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] price surged by 3.06 percent to reach at $10.61. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 10:45 AM that Q&A With Chris Waits, Merchandising Vice President for Paint at The Home Depot.

The paint department at The Home Depot is a dynamic place. It’s always changing and always busy. From improved paint formulations to evolving color palettes and even the cans themselves, a lot has happened in the last decade.

A sum of 4105320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.46M shares. Home Depot, Inc. shares reached a high of $356.86 and dropped to a low of $350.31 until finishing in the latest session at $356.80.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.85. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $343.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-11-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 248.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.58 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.39, while it was recorded at 346.49 for the last single week of trading, and 309.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Depot, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot, Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. Home Depot, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 1.80%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.