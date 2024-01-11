Gamestop Corporation [GME] Revenue clocked in at $5.71 billion, down -10.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] price surged by 3.76 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GameStop Discloses Third Quarter 2023 Results.

A sum of 3145999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.17M shares. Gamestop Corporation shares reached a high of $15.76 and dropped to a low of $14.97 until finishing in the latest session at $15.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year GME stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.63. The average equity rating for GME stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamestop Corporation [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 45.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

GME Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamestop Corporation [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Gamestop Corporation [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.97, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamestop Corporation Fundamentals:

Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Gamestop Corporation [GME] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.