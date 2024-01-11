For Pagerduty Inc [PD], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Pagerduty Inc [NYSE: PD] surged by $3.82 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.55 during the day while it closed the day at $26.50. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PagerDuty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Third quarter revenue increased 15% year over year to $108.7 millionThird quarter GAAP operating loss of $20.8 million, non-GAAP operating income of $15.0 million.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ended October 31, 2023.

Pagerduty Inc stock has also gained 25.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PD stock has inclined by 23.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.82% and gained 14.47% year-on date.

The market cap for PD stock reached $2.44 billion, with 91.18 million shares outstanding and 86.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 9319757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pagerduty Inc [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $27.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pagerduty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagerduty Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

PD stock trade performance evaluation

Pagerduty Inc [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 20.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Pagerduty Inc [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 23.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.56 for the last 200 days.

Pagerduty Inc [PD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagerduty Inc [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.66 and a Gross Margin at +75.81. Pagerduty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.63.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagerduty Inc [PD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.12. Additionally, PD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pagerduty Inc [PD] managed to generate an average of -$110,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Pagerduty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pagerduty Inc [PD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pagerduty Inc go to 30.00%.

Pagerduty Inc [PD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.