For CRH Plc [CRH], Analyst sees a rise to $81. What next?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $69.09 at the close of the session, up 0.28%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM that Caterpillar Signs Strategic Agreement with CRH for Electric Off-Highway Trucks and Charging Solutions.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced it has signed an electrification strategic agreement with CRH (NYSE: CRH) to advance the deployment of Caterpillar’s zero-exhaust emissions solutions. CRH is the number one aggregates producer in North America and the first company in that industry to sign such an agreement with Caterpillar.

The agreement is focused on accelerating the deployment of Caterpillar’s 70 to 100-ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at a CRH site in North America. Through the agreement, CRH will participate in Caterpillar’s Early Learner program for battery electric off-highway trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications. CRH will also provide voice of customer feedback to address safety, performance, operational and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry..

CRH Plc stock is now -0.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRH Stock saw the intraday high of $69.225 and lowest of $67.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.47, which means current price is +5.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, CRH reached a trading volume of 4528592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CRH Plc [CRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $74.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Plc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

How has CRH stock performed recently?

CRH Plc [CRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CRH shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for CRH Plc [CRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.96, while it was recorded at 67.48 for the last single week of trading, and 55.90 for the last 200 days.

CRH Plc [CRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRH Plc [CRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. CRH Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for CRH is now 12.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRH Plc [CRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.50. Additionally, CRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRH Plc [CRH] managed to generate an average of $35,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.CRH Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings analysis for CRH Plc [CRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 13.63%.

Insider trade positions for CRH Plc [CRH]

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.