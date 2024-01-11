Exelixis Inc [EXEL] fell -4.71% so far this year. What now?

Exelixis Inc [NASDAQ: EXEL] traded at a low on 01/10/24, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.86. The company report on January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results, Provides 2024 Financial Guidance, and Outlines Key Priorities and Milestones for 2024.

– Cabozantinib franchise achieves approximately $1.630 billion in preliminary U.S. net product revenues for fiscal year 2023 –.

– Fiscal year 2024 net product revenues guidance of $1,650 million – $1,750 million; 2024 R&D expense guidance of $925 million – $975 million –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3029027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelixis Inc stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for EXEL stock reached $7.11 billion, with 323.95 million shares outstanding and 301.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 3029027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelixis Inc [EXEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

How has EXEL stock performed recently?

Exelixis Inc [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.18, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc [EXEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.51 and a Gross Margin at +96.41. Exelixis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.31.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.35. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $149,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Exelixis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.83.

Earnings analysis for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]

The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.