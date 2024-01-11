EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] Stock trading around $114.99 per share: What’s Next?

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE: EOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.99%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results for February 23, 2024.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

Over the last 12 months, EOG stock dropped by -7.99%. The one-year EOG Resources, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.12. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.06 billion, with 587.70 million shares outstanding and 580.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, EOG stock reached a trading volume of 3101115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $143.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.21, while it was recorded at 118.05 for the last single week of trading, and 121.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 47.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.04. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $2,722,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.EOG Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc. go to 54.90%.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.