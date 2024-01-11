eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] is -5.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: EFTR] closed the trading session at $0.44 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.392, while the highest price level was $0.536. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:05 AM that eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor R&D Day on January 24, 2024.

– Summary of development progress for tomivosertib and zotatifin and a preview of anticipated 2024 milestones-.

– Review of recently announced interim data from dose escalation and Phase 2 expansion cohorts of zotatifin in ER+ metastatic breast cancer patients-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.33 percent and weekly performance of -9.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, EFTR reached to a volume of 11309331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFTR shares is $5.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.05.

EFTR stock trade performance evaluation

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, EFTR shares dropped by -22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5221, while it was recorded at 0.5176 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6232 for the last 200 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -911.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.51. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -637.91.

Return on Total Capital for EFTR is now -109.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -214.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.33. Additionally, EFTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,511,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]: Institutional Ownership

