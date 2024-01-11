Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] moved down -7.62: Why It’s Important

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DYN] price plunged by -7.62 percent to reach at -$1.43. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A sum of 3081318 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $18.94 and dropped to a low of $17.06 until finishing in the latest session at $17.34.

The one-year DYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.62. The average equity rating for DYN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYN shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyne Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

DYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, DYN shares gained by 55.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 18.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dyne Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DYN is now -50.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.08. Additionally, DYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,366,659 per employee.Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.67 and a Current Ratio set at 5.67.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.