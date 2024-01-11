Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $19

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] gained 1.44% or 0.34 points to close at $23.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3424113 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM that Corebridge Financial Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase from AIG and Blackstone.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) (“Corebridge”) today announced that it entered into a share repurchase agreement (the “Share Repurchase Agreement”) with American International Group, Inc. (“AIG”) and an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (“Blackstone”) on December 14, 2023, pursuant to which it will repurchase an aggregate of $150 million of Corebridge common stock (the “Share Repurchase”). Of the $150 million, approximately $135 million will be repurchased from AIG and approximately $15 million will be repurchased from Blackstone. The Share Repurchase is expected to close on December 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The purchase price paid by Corebridge was $21.75 per share, the closing price of Corebridge common stock on the New York Stock Exchange immediately prior to entry into the Share Repurchase Agreement.

It opened the trading session at $23.56, the shares rose to $23.90 and dropped to $23.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRBG points out that the company has recorded 36.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CRBG reached to a volume of 3424113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

Trading performance analysis for CRBG stock

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, CRBG shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.28 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.03, while it was recorded at 23.35 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.63. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Total Capital for CRBG is now 51.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.20. Additionally, CRBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] managed to generate an average of $1,058,312 per employee.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corebridge Financial Inc. go to 16.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]

The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRBG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRBG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.