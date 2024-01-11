Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 16.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Compass Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CMPX] price plunged by -5.70 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Compass Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update.

We continue to open clinical sites and enroll patients in COMPANION-002, the Phase 2/3 randomized study of CTX-009 (DLL4 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody) in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). Consistent with prior guidance, top line data from this study continue to be expected in the second half of 2024.

Enrollment of patients in COMPANION-003, the Phase 2 study of CTX-009 in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC), has been extended into the first quarter of 2024. We expect to report top-line data from this study by mid-year 2024.

A sum of 7396551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 411.28K shares. Compass Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.77 until finishing in the latest session at $1.82.

The one-year CMPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.15. The average equity rating for CMPX stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPX shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compass Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

CMPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.52. With this latest performance, CMPX shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6538, while it was recorded at 1.7480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4353 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CMPX is now -25.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, CMPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,508,654 per employee.Compass Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.26 and a Current Ratio set at 18.26.

Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.