Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] – find out why.

Nauticus Robotics Inc [NASDAQ: KITT] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.6607 during the day while it closed the day at $0.52. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 6:15 AM that Nauticus Robotics Secures Additional Funding, Appoints New Executive Management, Improves Operations and Cost Structures, and Engages Strategic Advisor.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) (“Nauticus” or the “Company”), a developer of subsea autonomous robotic systems and software, today announced that it secured an investment before the close of 2023 and eliminated many of the dilutive warrants and ratchet provisions of the original de-SPAC financing in the process. The new investment is the first tranche of financing led by existing investors. Nauticus anticipates executing a second tranche of investment, discussions for which are ongoing and aimed at providing funding for the year.

The new investment shows continued support from existing stakeholders and is an integral component of several strategic activities initiated by the Company’s Board of Directors to optimize its operations and to improve its near and long-term financial viability. This includes the engagement of a new executive management team, culminating in the promotion of John W. Gibson, Jr. to interim CEO on January 4, 2024.

Nauticus Robotics Inc stock has also gained 4.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KITT stock has declined by -72.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.61% and lost -22.82% year-on date.

The market cap for KITT stock reached $26.18 million, with 47.25 million shares outstanding and 12.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.74K shares, KITT reached a trading volume of 112257102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KITT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KITT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nauticus Robotics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nauticus Robotics Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

KITT stock trade performance evaluation

Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, KITT shares dropped by -43.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.66 for Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1845, while it was recorded at 0.4424 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8733 for the last 200 days.

Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.73 and a Gross Margin at -8.27. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -247.14.

Return on Total Capital for KITT is now -20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59,022.57. Additionally, KITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57,548.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] managed to generate an average of -$303,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Nauticus Robotics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT]: Institutional Ownership

