Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] moved down -3.00: Why It’s Important

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] closed the trading session at $128.94 on 01/10/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.41, while the highest price level was $131.535. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2024, through the company’s homepage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.66 percent and weekly performance of -1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3668753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $131.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-11-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.79, while it was recorded at 131.55 for the last single week of trading, and 105.63 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.42. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] managed to generate an average of $129,989 per employee.Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.