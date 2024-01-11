Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] – find out why.

Caribou Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CRBU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.62%. The company report on January 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Caribou Biosciences Appoints Tim Kelly as Chief Technology Officer and Highlights Multiple Clinical Catalysts Expected in 2024.

Tim Kelly, chief technology officer, Caribou Biosciences.

— Tim Kelly to lead Caribou’s technical operations strategy and execution –.

Over the last 12 months, CRBU stock dropped by -13.62%. The one-year Caribou Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.91. The average equity rating for CRBU stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $527.04 million, with 88.43 million shares outstanding and 74.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CRBU stock reached a trading volume of 3432961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBU shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBU stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Caribou Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caribou Biosciences Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

CRBU Stock Performance Analysis:

Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.62. With this latest performance, CRBU shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caribou Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] shares currently have an operating margin of -768.17 and a Gross Margin at +73.71. Caribou Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -717.79.

Return on Total Capital for CRBU is now -29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.22. Additionally, CRBU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] managed to generate an average of -$725,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Caribou Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.27 and a Current Ratio set at 14.27.

CRBU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caribou Biosciences Inc go to -10.60%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRBU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRBU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRBU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.