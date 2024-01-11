Cantor Fitzgerald lifts BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.06 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM that BigBear.ai Awarded $17.9M Extension on Phase 2 of U.S. Army GFIM OTA, Enhancing the Data Layer and Critical Functionality.

This extension underscores the progress made in transforming 15 legacy U.S. Army systems into an enterprise intelligent automation platform that aligns with the Secretary of the Army’s vision for a data-centric force. The extended work will focus on enhancing the data layer, further developing the MVP in line with Army priorities, and ensuring all systems operate within a secure and accredited IL5/IL6 cARMY Cloud environment.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock is now -3.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBAI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.19 and lowest of $2.0301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.77, which means current price is +11.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 3471060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08.

How has BBAI stock performed recently?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] managed to generate an average of -$187,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.