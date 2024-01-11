Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] Revenue clocked in at $8.34 billion, down -0.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $79.65 during the day while it closed the day at $78.91. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM that CPKC to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results on Jan. 30, 2024.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its fourth-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on Jan. 30, 2024.

CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Jan. 30, 2024.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock has also gained 0.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CP stock has inclined by 8.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.60% and lost -0.19% year-on date.

The market cap for CP stock reached $73.53 billion, with 931.79 million shares outstanding and 931.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 4510807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $87.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

CP stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.55, while it was recorded at 78.85 for the last single week of trading, and 77.18 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] managed to generate an average of $274,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 11.59%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.