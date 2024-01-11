BTIG Research slashes price target on DocGo Inc [DCGO] – find out why.

DocGo Inc [NASDAQ: DCGO] price plunged by -37.58 percent to reach at -$1.8. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 3:59 PM that DocGo Rejects Short Seller Report and Releases Preliminary 2024 Revenue Guidance.

DocGo Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) categorically rejects this purported assessment by Fuzzy Panda Research, an obscure short seller motivated solely by profit. Their so-called “research report” uses what appears to be old, public information to present an overall picture of DocGo and its business that is false, misleading and defamatory, and we intend to issue a cease-and-desist letter to the firm and are exploring all available legal means to respond. We believe this short seller is focused on personal financial gain at the expense of DocGo’s shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders.

In stark contrast to the implications contained in this inflammatory and misleading “report,” DocGo’s business continues to grow. The Company’s revenue for fiscal year 2023 is expected to be between $615 million and $625 million, in line with the Company’s previously released guidance. DocGo further expects revenue in 2024 to exceed $700 million. More specific guidance will be provided when the Company releases its Q4 2023 and full year 2023 results in February.

A sum of 21785592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 913.03K shares. DocGo Inc shares reached a high of $3.6767 and dropped to a low of $2.78 until finishing in the latest session at $2.99.

The one-year DCGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.37. The average equity rating for DCGO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocGo Inc [DCGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCGO shares is $12.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for DocGo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocGo Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

DCGO Stock Performance Analysis:

DocGo Inc [DCGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.85. With this latest performance, DCGO shares dropped by -42.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.30 for DocGo Inc [DCGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocGo Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocGo Inc [DCGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.72. DocGo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.85.

Return on Total Capital for DCGO is now 8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocGo Inc [DCGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.32. Additionally, DCGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocGo Inc [DCGO] managed to generate an average of $10,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.DocGo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

DCGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocGo Inc go to 31.07%.

DocGo Inc [DCGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

